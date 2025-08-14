Nagarro Releases Unaudited Q2 2025 Results, Posts 4.7% Yoy Revenue Growth In Constant Currency And 14.2% Increase In Gross Profit Despite Global Macroeconomic Challenges

MUNICH, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nagarro, a global digital engineering leader, today presented its unaudited financial numbers for Q2 2025 and released its half-yearly financial report.

In Q2 2025, revenue grew to €252.0 million, up 3.2% YoY from €244.1 million in Q2 2024. Constant currency YoY revenue growth for Q2 2025 was 4.7%. Organic YoY revenue growth for the quarter was 3.8% in constant currency, which translated to 2.4% organic YoY revenue growth in Euro terms. Gross profit grew to €83.7 million in Q2 2025 from €73.3 million in Q2 2024. Gross margin was 33.2% in Q2 2025, against 30.0% in Q2 2024.

Despite excellent operational efficiency in Q1 and Q2 2025, Adjusted EBITDA was significantly impacted by the revaluation loss on inter-company loans from Nagarro SE and its cash holdings due to the weakening of the US dollar against the Euro. Across Q1 and Q2 2025, the total impact on Adjusted EBITDA of currency revaluation plus foreign exchange forward transactions was a negative €18.0 million.

Consequently, Adjusted EBITDA for Q2 2025 was €30.5 million (12.1% of revenue), against €35.5 million (14.5% of revenue) in Q2 2024. EBITDA declined to €32.0 million in Q2 2025, from €32.8 million in Q2 2024. EBIT grew marginally to €23.4 million in Q2 2025, from €23.1 million in Q2 2024. Net profit declined to €8.3 million in Q2 2025 against €12.0 million in Q2 2024 mainly due to increase in income tax expense on account of withholding taxes on inter-company dividends remitted by downstream subsidiaries to their immediate holding companies. The number of clients doing more than €1 million in annual revenue in the last 12 months with Nagarro rose from 184 on June 30, 2024 to 188 on June 30, 2025.

A dividend of €1.00 per share amounting to €12.6 million (13.1% of 2024 EBIT) has been declared during the Annual General Meeting held on June 30, 2025.

H1 results

Revenue grew to €498.9 million in H1 2025, up 3.4% YoY from €482.4 million in H1 2024. Constant currency revenue growth for H1 2025 was 3.6%. Organic YoY revenue growth for H1 2025 was 2.8% in constant currency, which translated to 2.6% organic YoY revenue growth in Euro terms. Gross profit grew to €159.3 million in H1 2025 from €146.9 million in H1 2024. Gross margin was 31.9% in H1 2025, against 30.5% in H1 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA was €60.8 million (12.2% of revenue) in H1 2025, against €74.7 million (15.5% of revenue) in H1 2024. EBITDA declined to €65.0 million in H1 2025 from €68.8 million in H1 2024. EBIT declined to €47.5 million in H1 2025 from €49.7 million in H1 2024. Net profit declined to €19.6 million in H1 2025 against €28.6 million in H1 2024 mainly due to increase in income tax expense on account of withholding taxes on inter-company dividends remitted by downstream subsidiaries to their immediate holding companies.

Operating cash inflow in H1 2025 declined to €26.1 million from €27.6 million in H1 2024, even while factoring utilization under the non-recourse factoring program was reduced by €8.5 million in H1 2025 from December 31, 2024. Days of sales outstanding, calculated based on the quarterly revenue and including both contract assets and trade receivables, has improved from 88 days on December 31, 2024 to 85 days on June 30, 2025.

Nagarro's cash balance at the end of June 30, 2025 was €121.8 million as against €192.6 million at the end of December 31, 2024. Nagarro's loans and borrowings at the end of June 30, 2025, were €300.7 million as against €329.6 million at the end of December 31, 2024. The company reported 17,447 professionals as of June 30, 2025.

The summarized table for the three-months period ended June 30, 2025 is as follows: