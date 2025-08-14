Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Maduro states Russia has survived sanctions

Maduro states Russia has survived sanctions


(MENAFN) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro claimed on Tuesday that Russia has emerged victorious against Western attempts to dominate the global economy and enforce international sanctions. Speaking on his TV program Con Maduro +, he highlighted Moscow’s ability to defy numerous restrictions imposed over the Ukraine conflict.

Over the past decade, Western countries have imposed extensive sanctions targeting Russia’s finance, energy, defense, and technology sectors, as well as various individuals and companies. Maduro praised Russia for withstanding these measures, stating that “the Russian economy has demonstrated great resilience, withstood all the missiles of sanctions, and won the victory.” He added that Russia and President Vladimir Putin have prevailed economically, militarily, politically, and diplomatically.

The Venezuelan leader criticized unilateral sanctions and questioned the effectiveness of global institutions like the WTO and the UN. Venezuela itself has faced extensive US-led restrictions on its oil, finance, and government sectors, yet Caracas has consistently supported Russia through diplomatic, economic, and strategic cooperation.

Maduro previously condemned Ukraine, labeling Kiev the “world capital of Nazism and fascism,” and accused its leaders of promoting extremist ideologies. Western sanctions against Russia began in 2014 following Crimea’s reunification with Moscow and intensified after the February 2022 escalation in Ukraine. The Kremlin has rejected the sanctions as illegal and destabilizing, with spokesman Dmitry Peskov noting that Russia has developed a kind of “immunity” after enduring years of economic restrictions.

