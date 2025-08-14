Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Lithuania’s unseasonal torrential rains cause nation to declare state of emergency

Lithuania’s unseasonal torrential rains cause nation to declare state of emergency


2025-08-14 03:31:33
(MENAFN) Lithuania has declared a state of emergency following weeks of torrential rain that severely damaged the country’s agricultural output. The government said the move will allow for more coordinated, nationwide support for farmers struggling to cope with the extreme weather, noting that 14 municipalities had previously declared local emergencies.

“The long rainy period damaged or destroyed from 50% to 70% of the harvest,” the statement said, adding that in many areas, fields remain flooded, preventing farmers from harvesting their crops. “Farmers will also be unable to fulfill their contractual obligation to sow crops by August 15,” it added.

The heavy rains began in late May, with June and July recording the second-highest rainfall on record, surpassed only by 2007. Saturated soil has made even brief showers capable of triggering additional flooding, the government noted.

Under the state of emergency, authorities can waive certain deadlines and administrative rules, allowing farmers to focus on salvaging the harvest, Lithuanian Deputy Agriculture Minister Andrius Palionis said at a cabinet meeting.

Neighboring Latvia also declared a state of emergency last week after frost, rain, and floods severely impacted its agriculture. Officials there have warned that the poor harvest could lead to rising food prices, according to local reports.

MENAFN14082025000045017281ID1109927178

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search