MENAFN - GetNews) YUNYI is committed to sharing the brilliance of the Chinese Lantern Festival tradition, a cultural treasure with over 2,000 years of history. Our core concepts is simple but profound: to show the world it's beauty, craftsmanship, and creativity from the wisdom of ancient Chinese artisans. Every lantern we create carries the spirit of traditional handcraft, For thousands of years, this light has illuminated human celebrations, connecting people across time and space.

Zigong – The Heart of Chinese Lantern Festival History

The story of the Chinese Lantern Festival cannot be told without mentioning Zigong, a city in Sichuan Province known as the“Lantern City of the South Kingdom.” Zigong's lantern-making tradition dates back to the Tang and Song dynasties, flourishing as a grand cultural which celebrating that combined artistry, folklore, and community spirit. These lanterns are not only a feast for the eyes, but also a vivid representation of Chinese history, with intricate designs depicting legends, animals, flowers and sacred beasts. Over the centuries, the Zigong lanterns have evolved from simple paper lanterns to large-scale lighting installations that have gained worldwide attention.







Fifteen Years of Craftsmanship and Innovation

For the past 15 years, YUNYI has been dedicated to producing traditional Chinese lanterns that honor our cultural heritage. As time has moved forward, we have embraced innovation, blending classic techniques with modern creativity. Today, our designs range from traditional dragon and phoenix lanterns to anime-inspired lanterns, cartoon character lanterns, animal lanterns, and interactive lantern installations. We've even turned beloved video game characters into glowing works of art. Our mission is to bring a more colorful and immersive Chinese Lantern Festival experience to a global audience.

Lanterns That Travel the World

Our lanterns have traveled beyond China's borders. They have illuminated festivals in Russia, Turkey, Kuwait, the United States, Mexico, Chile and over 20 other countries. Every time we see our lanterns warmly welcomed by local communities, we are proud to be cultural ambassadors of the Zigong lantern tradition. From snowy European winters to vibrant Latin American nights, our lanterns have become symbols of cultural exchange and joy.

A Future Lit by Innovation

Looking ahead, YUNYI will continue to share the charm of the Chinese Lantern Festival with the world. Our goal is to blend cutting-edge technology with traditional art, introducing elements such as smart lighting, augmented reality and eco-friendly materials into the design vision is to inspire people across continents, ensuring that the magic of lanterns-born over 2,000 years ago-will keep shining brightly for generations to come