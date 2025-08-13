403
Australia to assist toxic algae effect on marine species
(MENAFN) The Australian government has announced plans to fast-track an assessment to determine whether marine flora and fauna affected by a toxic algal bloom off the country’s south coast should be added to the threatened species list, according to reports.
Murray Watt, Australia’s Minister for the Environment and Water, said during a visit to South Australia that he will expedite an expert evaluation of the algae’s impact on marine life.
Since first appearing off South Australia’s coast in March, the toxic algae Karenia mikimotoi has killed thousands of marine animals, including sharks, octopuses, and penguins, across 500 kilometers of coastline. Watt described the outbreak’s effect on more than 400 species as “devastating.”
He added that he has written to the chair of the Threatened Species Scientific Committee (TSSC), which advises the government on updates to the threatened species list, urging an urgent review to determine whether any species should be included due to the algal bloom.
Once a species is officially listed as threatened, a legally binding recovery plan can be developed and implemented until the species is removed from the list.
