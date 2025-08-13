403
Central African Republic court restores suspended football federation officials
(MENAFN) A court in the Central African Republic (CAR) has reinstated the president of the country’s football federation, along with his three deputies and the secretary general, less than two months after their suspension, according to reports.
The Administrative Court of Bangui, the CAR capital, issued the ruling on Tuesday. FA secretary general Octave Mahamat Adialo praised “the substance of this court decision” and emphasized that the federation’s main focus remains the development of football in the country.
The officials had been suspended in June for six months over allegations including violating core sporting values, failing to obtain government approval for the national men’s team to travel for FIFA Day, and neglecting to provide administrative and financial reports on federation activities.
The CAR football federation has faced internal turmoil since January, when Sports Minister Rodolphe Heritier Doneng Wanzoumon appointed former Cameroon head coach Rigobert Song as manager of the national men’s team.
