Uzbekistan, ADB Explore Electricity Quality And Consumer Protection Solutions

2025-08-13 05:09:09
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, August 13. Representatives of the Committee for the Development of Competition and Protection of Consumer Rights held a meeting with experts from the Asian Development Bank, led by mission head Abdufarrukh Khabirov, Trend reports.

The dialogues centered around actionable strategies to optimize the integrity and dependability of electrical distribution, safeguard consumer entitlements, foster competitive dynamics within the industry, identify infractions, and elevate societal legal literacy.

The event signifies a pivotal advancement in enhancing synergies between the Committee and the Asian Development Bank, inaugurating a novel phase in elevating service excellence and fortifying consumer protections within Uzbekistan's energy domain.

In the first quarter of this fiscal year, a strategic alignment was established between Uzbekistan and the Asian Development Bank through a formalized Memorandum of Understanding, delineating collaborative frameworks for the governance and operational synergies between the Government of Uzbekistan and the ADB for the triennium spanning 2026 to 2028. The memorandum delineates the strategic framework for the execution of 28 novel initiatives aggregating a fiscal commitment of $4.2 billion.

As of now, the Asian Development Bank has executed a total of 267 public sector financing instruments, encompassing loans, grants, guarantees, and technical assistance initiatives, aggregating to a substantial $13.4 billion allocation for Uzbekistan.

