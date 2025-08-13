403
Russia’s Nuclear Cruiser Poised to Commence Sea Trials
(MENAFN) Russia’s nuclear-powered missile cruiser Admiral Nakhimov is slated to commence sea trials by August or September, according to reports from local media on Wednesday.
RIA Novosti, citing a defense industry insider, reported that the vessel is currently “in the final stage of preparation for sea trials.” The source added, “All systems, units and equipment are undergoing checks, and the delivery crew is being formed.”
In July, Andrei Kostin, who leads VTB Bank and chairs the board of directors at United Shipbuilding Corporation, confirmed that repairs on the Admiral Nakhimov were finished and the ship was ready to enter trials.
The Admiral Nakhimov, classified as a Kirov-class battlecruiser, is Russia’s largest surface combatant, boasting a displacement exceeding 25,000 tons and equipped with nuclear propulsion. The ship’s primary mission is to neutralize major surface threats while delivering comprehensive air and anti-submarine defense.
Originally constructed in the late 1980s, the cruiser operated with the Northern Fleet before being taken out of service for repairs in the late 1990s. The extensive modernization and overhaul began in 2013.
