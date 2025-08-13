403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
India Signals Possible Modi-Trump Meeting
(MENAFN) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is poised to meet US President Donald Trump next month amid rising trade tensions, according to a report by Indian media on Wednesday.
Modi is anticipated to engage in bilateral discussions with Trump on the sidelines of the upcoming United Nations General Assembly in New York. However, neither New Delhi nor Washington has officially confirmed the meeting.
While Modi’s visit is officially tied to the UN Assembly, the report highlights that a critical objective is to address ongoing tariff disputes and negotiate a trade agreement. “This will also give an opportunity for the two leaders to announce a trade deal,” the report stated.
The General Assembly convenes on September 9, with the annual debate among global leaders scheduled for September 23 to 29.
US-India relations have deteriorated recently after failing to finalize a trade deal by the August 1 deadline set by Trump. The Trump administration has criticized India for “unfair trade” practices and accused it of benefiting from Russian oil purchases during the Ukraine crisis.
In response, Trump imposed punitive tariffs of up to 50% on Indian goods—among the highest rates worldwide, alongside Brazil—as part of his administration’s push for new trade arrangements with major economies.
Despite the strain, the United States remains India’s largest trading partner, and New Delhi continues to resist the Trump administration’s tariff measures.
Modi is anticipated to engage in bilateral discussions with Trump on the sidelines of the upcoming United Nations General Assembly in New York. However, neither New Delhi nor Washington has officially confirmed the meeting.
While Modi’s visit is officially tied to the UN Assembly, the report highlights that a critical objective is to address ongoing tariff disputes and negotiate a trade agreement. “This will also give an opportunity for the two leaders to announce a trade deal,” the report stated.
The General Assembly convenes on September 9, with the annual debate among global leaders scheduled for September 23 to 29.
US-India relations have deteriorated recently after failing to finalize a trade deal by the August 1 deadline set by Trump. The Trump administration has criticized India for “unfair trade” practices and accused it of benefiting from Russian oil purchases during the Ukraine crisis.
In response, Trump imposed punitive tariffs of up to 50% on Indian goods—among the highest rates worldwide, alongside Brazil—as part of his administration’s push for new trade arrangements with major economies.
Despite the strain, the United States remains India’s largest trading partner, and New Delhi continues to resist the Trump administration’s tariff measures.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- UAE Solar Energy Market Size To Reach 73.5 Twh By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
- Ultra Marine Blue Pigment Manufacturing Plant Setup And Cost Analysis Report: Raw Materials And Investment Opportunities
- Radiator Manufacturing Plant Setup Report 2025: Cost Analysis
- Philippines Freight And Logistics Market 2025 Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Demand And Outlook By 2033
- Nail Salon Business Plan 2025: How To Attract Investors
- Cloud Kitchen Business Plan 2025: Operational Setup Checklist
CommentsNo comment