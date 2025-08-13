Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
India Signals Possible Modi-Trump Meeting

2025-08-13 04:26:17
(MENAFN) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is poised to meet US President Donald Trump next month amid rising trade tensions, according to a report by Indian media on Wednesday.

Modi is anticipated to engage in bilateral discussions with Trump on the sidelines of the upcoming United Nations General Assembly in New York. However, neither New Delhi nor Washington has officially confirmed the meeting.

While Modi’s visit is officially tied to the UN Assembly, the report highlights that a critical objective is to address ongoing tariff disputes and negotiate a trade agreement. “This will also give an opportunity for the two leaders to announce a trade deal,” the report stated.

The General Assembly convenes on September 9, with the annual debate among global leaders scheduled for September 23 to 29.

US-India relations have deteriorated recently after failing to finalize a trade deal by the August 1 deadline set by Trump. The Trump administration has criticized India for “unfair trade” practices and accused it of benefiting from Russian oil purchases during the Ukraine crisis.

In response, Trump imposed punitive tariffs of up to 50% on Indian goods—among the highest rates worldwide, alongside Brazil—as part of his administration’s push for new trade arrangements with major economies.

Despite the strain, the United States remains India’s largest trading partner, and New Delhi continues to resist the Trump administration’s tariff measures.

