Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Traffic Alert: Dubai Police Warns Of Accident Obstructing Traffic On Al Nahda Street

2025-08-13 04:17:05
The Dubai Police have issued a warning regarding an accident obstructing traffic on Al Nahda Street. The accident took place on the stretch of the road after the Al Mulla Plaza intersection in the direction of Al Bustan Center.

The accident has caused traffic congestion on the road, the police said, urging, motorists approaching the area to exercise caution and care.

