Spain’s PM prioritizes ending war on Ukraine, calls for lasting peace
(MENAFN) Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez emphasized on Tuesday that resolving the Russia-Ukraine conflict remains the highest priority, advocating for a “just and lasting peace” for Ukraine.
“The priority is to end the war, and to secure a just and lasting peace and security for Ukraine,” Sanchez wrote on X, highlighting Spain’s commitment to supporting Kyiv. He noted that European nations are aligned in pursuing a diplomatic solution that protects the security interests of both Ukraine and the continent.
Sanchez’s statement followed an EU foreign ministers’ summit held on August 11. In a related comment about the upcoming August 15 summit in Alaska between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, Spain’s Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said, “Decisions concerning Ukraine also affect Europe, and therefore Europeans must participate in negotiations, which should begin with an unconditional and verifiable ceasefire as the first step toward a just and lasting peace.”
Albares added, “Europe and Ukraine want peace, but aggression must have consequences. Without Ukraine, no decision can be made on Ukraine; without Europeans, there can be no discussion about Europe’s security,” underscoring the need for coordinated European involvement in any resolution process.
