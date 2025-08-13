Students From Qatar Win One Silver, Two Bronze Medals At Nuclear Science Olympiad

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Students from the State of Qatar achieved a remarkable accomplishment by winning a silver medal and two bronze medals during their participation in the second edition of the International Nuclear Science Olympiad (INSO 2025), held in Malaysia from July 30 to August 6, 2025.

The Olympiad, held annually under the sponsorship of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), aims to promote the peaceful and safe use of nuclear energy, encourage youth to engage in the field of physics, inspire them to develop scientific solutions that expand its applications, and enhance communication skills and cultural exchange among students worldwide.

Qatar was represented by four students in this international competition: Saeed Ali Al-Marri from Qatar Science and Technology Secondary School for Boys, Anuj Kumar from DPS Modern Indian School, who won the silver medal, Aditya Srinath from Ideal Indian School, and Nivin Manikandan from DPS Modern Indian School, both of whom won bronze medals.

The participating teams competed in two exams: a five-hour theoretical test and a three-and-a-half-hour practical test, aimed at evaluating students' knowledge and skills in this branch of physics.

Qatar's preparations for this Olympiad began with broad preliminary assessments conducted early in the academic year across various public, private, and international schools in the country to select qualified students.