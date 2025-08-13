403
Protests Take Place in New York Over Gaza Violence
(MENAFN) On Tuesday, a large group of pro-Palestinian demonstrators assembled outside the United Nations headquarters in New York City to voice their opposition to Israel's ongoing military actions in the Gaza Strip.
The protesters, who waved Palestinian flags, used pots and pans to create noise, protesting Israel's campaign of starvation in Gaza.
They also highlighted the Israeli military's attacks on journalists, including the recent killings of Al Jazeera Arabic’s Gaza correspondents Anas al-Sharif, Mohammed Qreiqeh, and three other media workers.
The protesters carried signs bearing messages such as "Stop extermination", "No Peace On Stolen Land", "You Cannot Coverup Genocide", “Israel Is Murdering All The Journalists To Kill The Truth", and "Bread not bombs, let the children eat!"
Several protesters were arrested by the New York City Police Department during the demonstration.
According to Gaza's Media Office, the death toll of journalists has reached 238 since Israel’s war on Gaza began in late 2023.
Israel's actions in Gaza have attracted widespread international criticism. The ongoing conflict has claimed nearly 61,600 lives since October 2023, drawing accusations of genocide.
In response to these allegations, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, charging them with war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.
