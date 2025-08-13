Protests At Summit In Anchorage To Carry Clear Messages To Trump And Putin
According to her, the key slogan of the rally is embedded in its title:“Alaska Supports Ukraine.” This message will unify all participants at the rally.
“Alaska stands with Ukraine, and we don't appreciate authoritarian dictators being invited to our state, especially not by our governor or congressional delegation. He (Putin – ed.) is a war criminal, and he has no place on American soil,” said Erin Jackson-Hill.
She added that protesters will deliver direct messages to the Kremlin leader:“He needs to stop his aggression. He needs to get out of Ukraine. We need peace yesterday, and there is no way to make a peace deal without Ukraine at the table.”
When asked about the expected number of participants, Jackson-Hill said it was too early to estimate. However, she noted that the last rally organized by Stand UP Alaska drew approximately 7,000 people.Read also: Trump to hold virtual meeting with Zelensky and European leaders on Wednesday - medi
The rally is going to take place in the Midtown Mall, which is right in the center of Anchorage, at two of busiest intersections in the city. In total, two rallies are planned at the same location ahead of the summit. According to Jackson-Hill, Stand UP Alaska will host the first rally on August 14 at 16:30 local time. The following day, a press conference for journalists will take place at noon, and later that evening, at 17:30, the #AlaskansStandWithUkraine baton will be passed to other organizers.
As Ukrinform earlier reported, Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin are scheduled to meet on August 15 in Anchorage, Alaska's largest city. The White House has confirmed that the initiative for the summit came from the Russian side during the visit of U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff to Moscow.
Photo: Archived / AA
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- UAE Solar Energy Market Size To Reach 73.5 Twh By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
- Ultra Marine Blue Pigment Manufacturing Plant Setup And Cost Analysis Report: Raw Materials And Investment Opportunities
- Radiator Manufacturing Plant Setup Report 2025: Cost Analysis
- Philippines Freight And Logistics Market 2025 Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Demand And Outlook By 2033
- Nail Salon Business Plan 2025: How To Attract Investors
- Cloud Kitchen Business Plan 2025: Operational Setup Checklist
CommentsNo comment