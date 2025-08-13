Protests At Summit In Anchorage To Carry Clear Messages To Trump And Putin

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Erin Jackson-Hill, Executive Director of Stand UP Alaska and one of the protest organizers, shared details in an exclusive comment to Ukrinform.

According to her, the key slogan of the rally is embedded in its title:“Alaska Supports Ukraine.” This message will unify all participants at the rally.

“Alaska stands with Ukraine, and we don't appreciate authoritarian dictators being invited to our state, especially not by our governor or congressional delegation. He (Putin – ed.) is a war criminal, and he has no place on American soil,” said Erin Jackson-Hill.

She added that protesters will deliver direct messages to the Kremlin leader:“He needs to stop his aggression. He needs to get out of Ukraine. We need peace yesterday, and there is no way to make a peace deal without Ukraine at the table.”

When asked about the expected number of participants, Jackson-Hill said it was too early to estimate. However, she noted that the last rally organized by Stand UP Alaska drew approximately 7,000 people.

The rally is going to take place in the Midtown Mall, which is right in the center of Anchorage, at two of busiest intersections in the city. In total, two rallies are planned at the same location ahead of the summit. According to Jackson-Hill, Stand UP Alaska will host the first rally on August 14 at 16:30 local time. The following day, a press conference for journalists will take place at noon, and later that evening, at 17:30, the #AlaskansStandWithUkraine baton will be passed to other organizers.

As Ukrinform earlier reported, Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin are scheduled to meet on August 15 in Anchorage, Alaska's largest city. The White House has confirmed that the initiative for the summit came from the Russian side during the visit of U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff to Moscow.

Photo: Archived / AA