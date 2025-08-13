Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ukrainian National Guard Soldiers Thwart Enemy Assault In Pokrovsk Sector

2025-08-13 12:07:05
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the brigade announced the operation on Telegram and released accompanying video footage.

Aerial reconnaissance identified the movement of Russian armored personnel carriers. Ukrainian forces responded swiftly, targeting enemy equipment and troops with drones and artillery strikes.

Thanks to the brigade's coordinated and professional actions, the Russian platoon was neutralized and the assault attempt was effectively stopped.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, the First Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine,“Azov,” has taken up defensive positions in the Pokrovsk sector.

Photo: Facebook / 3rd Operational Brigade

MENAFN13082025000193011044ID1109920978

