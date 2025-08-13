Ukrainian National Guard Soldiers Thwart Enemy Assault In Pokrovsk Sector

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the brigade announced the operation on Telegram and released accompanying video footage.

Aerial reconnaissance identified the movement of Russian armored personnel carriers. Ukrainian forces responded swiftly, targeting enemy equipment and troops with drones and artillery strikes.

Thanks to the brigade's coordinated and professional actions, the Russian platoon was neutralized and the assault attempt was effectively stopped.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, the First Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine,“Azov,” has taken up defensive positions in the Pokrovsk sector.

Photo: Facebook / 3rd Operational Brigade