Ukrainian National Guard Soldiers Thwart Enemy Assault In Pokrovsk Sector
Aerial reconnaissance identified the movement of Russian armored personnel carriers. Ukrainian forces responded swiftly, targeting enemy equipment and troops with drones and artillery strikes.
Thanks to the brigade's coordinated and professional actions, the Russian platoon was neutralized and the assault attempt was effectively stopped.
As previously reported by Ukrinform, the First Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine,“Azov,” has taken up defensive positions in the Pokrovsk sector.
Photo: Facebook / 3rd Operational Brigade
