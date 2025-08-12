Triple Negative Breast Cancer Pipeline Outlook Report 2025: Key 165+ Companies And Breakthrough Therapies Shaping The Future Landscape

DelveInsight's“ Triple Negative Breast Cancer Pipeline Insight 2025” report provides comprehensive insights about 165+ companies and 170+ pipeline drugs in the Triple Negative Breast Cancer pipeline landscape. It covers the Triple Negative Breast Cancer Pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Triple Negative Breast Cancer pipeline therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

In August 2025, Gilead Sciences announced a clinical study is to learn more about the study drug sacituzumab govitecan-hziy (SG) given at an alternative dose and schedule, in participants with triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC). The primary objectives of this study are to assess the safety and tolerability of SG given at alternate dose and schedule, to assess the effect on objective response rate (ORR) and progression-free survival (PFS).

In August 2025, Biocad conducted a study the efficacy, safety, pharmacokinetics and immunogenicity of BCD-236 in combination with chemotherapeutic agents (CHT) in 2nd and subsequent lines of therapy of subjects with relapsed and/or metastatic triple negative breast cancer (TNBC).

In August 2025, Novartis Pharmaceuticals organized a study was to determine whether treatment with alpelisib in combination with nab-paclitaxel is safe and effective in subjects with advanced triple negative breast cancer (aTNBC) who carry either a PIK3CA mutation (Study Part A) or have PTEN loss (Study Part B1) or PTEN loss without PIK3CA mutation (Study Part B2).

In August 2025, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC announced a study is to learn if people treated with sacituzumab tirumotecan alone or with pembrolizumab live longer overall or without the cancer growing or spreading compared to people treated with chemotherapy.

The leading Triple Negative Breast Cancer Companies such as Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co., Ltd., G1 Therapeutics, Inc., Infinity Pharmaceuticals, HiberCell, Inc., Zenith Epigenetics, BioLite, Inc., Abbisko Therapeutics, Phoenix Molecular Designs, OncoTherapy Science, ModernaTX, Inc , and others. Promising Triple Negative Breast Cancer Pipeline Therapies such as Nanosomal Docetaxel Lipid Suspension (75 mg/m2), Taxotere® (100 mg/m2), B013+Nab-Paclitaxel, ZEN003694, Talazoparib, Pembrolizumab, Sacituzumab Govitecan-hziy, Datopotamab Deruxtecan (Dato-DXd), and others.

Triple Negative Breast Cancer Emerging Drugs

Trilaciclib: G1 Therapeutics, Inc.

TofaciTrilaciclib, a transient IV-administered CDK4/6 inhibitor, is a novel therapeutic approach which is given before chemotherapy that temporarily blocks progression through the cell cycle. This provides two potential benefits firstly bone marrow protection and therefore the immune system from damage caused by cytotoxic therapy, and secondly improved long term immune surveillance by upregulating the formation of certain memory T cells. Trilaciclib is being evaluated a number of tumor types and chemotherapy regimens to assess its potential myeloprotection, antitumor efficacy and safety in combination with cytotoxic therapies and other anticancer agents. Currently, the drug is in the Phase III stage of its development for the treatment of Triple Negative Breast Cancer.

Olaparib: AstraZeneca

Olaparib is an oral PARP inhibitor developed by AstraZeneca, approved for BRCA-mutated triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC). It works by blocking PARP enzymes, preventing DNA repair in cancer cells, leading to cell death, particularly in BRCA1/2-mutant tumors. The OlympiAD trial showed that Olaparib significantly improved progression-free survival (PFS) compared to chemotherapy in metastatic TNBC. It is FDA-approved for germline BRCA-mutated, HER2-negative breast cancer and is being explored in combination with immunotherapy and chemotherapy for broader TNBC treatment. Currently, the drug is in the Phase II/III stage of its development for the treatment of Triple Negative Breast Cancer.

Patritumab Deruxtecan: Daiichi Sankyo Company/Merck

Patritumab deruxtecan (HER3-DXd) is an investigational HER3-directed antibody–drug conjugate (ADC) developed by Daiichi Sankyo. It comprises a fully human anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody linked to a topoisomerase I inhibitor payload via a tumor-selective cleavable linker. HER3 is frequently overexpressed in triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC), correlating with poorer prognosis. In a phase 1/2 trial, patritumab deruxtecan demonstrated promising clinical activity in patients with HER3-expressing metastatic breast cancer. Currently, the drug is in the Phase II stage of its development for the treatment of Triple Negative Breast Cancer.

NUV-868: Nuvation Bio Inc.

NUV-868 is an experimental drug being studied alone and in combination with PARP inhibitors for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC). Nuvation Bio had decided not to initiate a Phase II study of NUV-868 as a monotherapy or in combination with olaparib or enzalutamide in the advanced solid tumor indications that were part of the Phase I and Phase Ib study designs. The Company is evaluating next steps for the NUV-868 program, including further development in combination with approved products for indications in which BD2-selective BET inhibitors may improve outcomes for patients. Currently, the drug is in the Phase I/II stage of its development for the treatment of Triple Negative Breast Cancer.

TUB-030: Tubulis

TUB-030 is an antibody drug conjugate directed against 5T4, an oncofetal antigen, expressed in a broad range of solid tumor types. It consists of an IgG1 antibody targeting 5T4 connected to the Topoisomerase I inhibitor exatecan through a cleavable linker system based on the company's proprietary P5 conjugation technology with a homogeneous DAR of 8. P5 conjugation is a novel chemistry for cysteine-selective conjugation that enables ADC generation with unprecedented linker stability and biophysical properties. Currently the drug is in Preclinical stage of its development for the treatment of TNBC.

The Triple Negative Breast Cancer Pipeline report provides insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Triple Negative Breast Cancer with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Triple Negative Breast Cancer Treatment.

Triple Negative Breast Cancer Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Triple Negative Breast Cancer Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Triple Negative Breast Cancer market

Triple Negative Breast Cancer pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Oral Intramuscular

Triple Negative Breast Cancer Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Monoclonal antibody

Small molecule Peptide

Scope of the Triple Negative Breast Cancer Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

Triple Negative Breast Cancer Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Triple Negative Breast Cancer Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

