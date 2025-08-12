EGFR Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Clinical Trials, Companies, Therapeutic Assessment, Therapies, Treatment Algorithm, Pipeline Analysis Cullinan Oncology, Betta Pharmaceuticals, G1 Therapeutics, Janux

MENAFN - GetNews)



"EGFR Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Pipeline Analysis"DelveInsight's,“EGFR Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (EGFR + NSCLC)- Pipeline Insight, 2025” report provides comprehensive insights about 25+ companies and 30+ pipeline drugs in EGFR Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (EGFR + NSCLC) pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type.

According to DelveInsight, the EGFR Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer pipeline involves over 25 key companies actively engaged in developing more than 30 treatment therapies for EGFR Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer.

EGFR Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Overview:

EGFR-positive non-small cell lung cancer (EGFR+ NSCLC) is a lung cancer subtype caused by mutations in the EGFR gene, which leads to uncontrolled cell proliferation. It represents about 10-15% of NSCLC cases in Western populations and 30-50% in Asian populations, primarily affecting non-smokers, women, and patients with adenocarcinoma.

Early symptoms tend to be mild and include cough, chest pain, shortness of breath, and weight loss, making early diagnosis challenging. As the disease progresses, metastasis can result in bone pain, headaches, or neurological symptoms.

While the exact causes are not fully understood, both genetic factors and environmental exposures-such as secondhand smoke, air pollution, and radon-may play a role. The fact that many patients are non-smokers suggests alternative pathways in cancer development.

Diagnosis typically involves imaging techniques like X-rays, CT scans, and PET scans, alongside biopsies for molecular analysis. Liquid biopsy, which detects circulating tumor DNA, is an emerging non-invasive diagnostic method.

Treatment mainly consists of EGFR tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that target the mutated receptor. First- and second-generation TKIs such as erlotinib, gefitinib, and afatinib are commonly used, but osimertinib is preferred due to its effectiveness against resistance mutations and brain metastases. When TKIs are ineffective, chemotherapy, immunotherapy, or combination treatments may be considered. Ongoing research aims to develop improved therapies.

"EGFR Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Pipeline Insight 2025" report by DelveInsight provides a comprehensive analysis of the ongoing clinical development activities and growth prospects across the EGFR Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market.

DelveInsight's EGFR Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer pipeline report highlights a vibrant field with over 25 active companies developing more than 30 therapies for EGFR Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer treatment.

Leading companies such as Cullinan Oncology, Betta Pharmaceuticals, G1 Therapeutics, Janux Therapeutics, Daiichi Sankyo Company, Suzhou Puhe Pharmaceutical Technology, Genor Biopharma, J Ints Bio, Avistone Pharmaceuticals, Mythic Therapeutics, and others are exploring new drug candidates to enhance treatment options.

Noteworthy pipeline therapies in various development stages include CLN-081, BPI-361175, G1T38, JANX008, among others. In October 2025, results from a global clinical trial showed that combining amivantamab with lazertinib significantly improved progression-free survival in patients with advanced NSCLC, outperforming the current standard, osimertinib. This combination extended the median progression-free survival to 23.7 months compared to 16.6 months with osimertinib alone.

EGFR Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Pipeline Analysis

The report provides detailed insights into the key companies that are developing therapies in the EGFR Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market.

The report also evaluates different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for EGFR Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer treatment.

It analyzes the key companies involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

It navigates the emerging drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement, and financing details for future advancement of the EGFR Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer market.

CLN-081: Cullinan Oncology

BPI-361175: Betta Pharmaceuticals

G1T38: G1 Therapeutics JANX008: Janux Therapeutics

Around 25 or more leading companies are involved in developing therapies for EGFR-positive Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (EGFR+ NSCLC), with Cullinan Oncology having a drug candidate currently in the most advanced stage of development, Phase III.

DelveInsight's report covers around 30+ products under different phases of clinical development like



Late stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates Discontinued & Inactive candidates

EGFR Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Oral Intramuscular

EGFR Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Monoclonal antibody

Small molecule Peptide

. EGFR Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Assessment by Product Type

. EGFR Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer By Stage

. EGFR Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Assessment by Route of Administration

. EGFR Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Assessment by Molecule Type

1. Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. EGFR Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Current Treatment Patterns

4. EGFR Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer - DelveInsight's Analytical Perspective

5. Therapeutic Assessment

6. EGFR Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Late-Stage Products (Phase-III)

7. EGFR Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Mid-Stage Products (Phase-II)

8. Early Stage Products (Phase-I)

9. Pre-clinical Products and Discovery Stage Products

10. Inactive Products

11. Dormant Products

12. EGFR Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Discontinued Products

13. EGFR Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Product Profiles

14. EGFR Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Key Companies

15. EGFR Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Key Products

16. Dormant and Discontinued Products

17. EGFR Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Unmet Needs

18. EGFR Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Future Perspectives

19. EGFR Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Analyst Review

20. Appendix

21. Report Methodology

