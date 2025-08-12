Xpece Drones Introduces 4K Camera And Performance Firmware For Its Flagship Waterproof Drone

Xpece Drone Floats on Water

Xpece Drone Girl At Beach

Xpece Waterproof Fishing Drone 4k Camera

Drone Fishing Is a Thing. Xpece Fishing Drones Releases New 4K Camera and a Firmware that improves flight time control performance.

- Alex RodriguezMIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Xpece Waterproof Drones Launches 4K Camera Upgrade for Xpece ONE Waterproof DroneXpece, the leader in waterproof drone technology has announced the release of a new 4K camera for its flagship Xpece ONE - a fully waterproof drone that floats on water and fly a 7 pound bait up to a mile offshore.The Xpece ONE's modular camera bay allows users to swap between the original camera and the newly released 4K camera, giving anglers and adventurers an even clearer live video feed, that can be seen on the remote control's monitor during flight. The new 4K camera retails for $199, but current Xpece ONE owners can exchange their current camera for a 4K camera for only $49 - part of our promise to keep your drone evolving so it never becomes outdated like other electronics.In addition to the new camera, Xpece has also released new firmware for all customers who purchased their drone before June 28, 2025. This firmware improves flight time and overall performance. Existing customers wishing to update their Xpece ONE, can contact ... to arrange their upgrade. Customers that purchase after June 28, already have the latest firmware.“With the 4K camera, Xpece owners can capture stunning detail whether they're scouting fishing spots, filming their adventure, or simply enjoying the view,” said Alex Rodriguez, CEO and Founder of Xpece.“Our obsession with customer happiness and product performance is why Xpece has become the leader in waterproof fishing drones”About XpeceXpece is an American drone company specializing in waterproof rugged drones built for sportsmen and enterprise applications. From fishing to industrial applications, Xpece Drones deliver unmatched performance and reliability, driven by a commitment to world-class support and celebrated by outstanding customer ratings.For more information contact ... or call 305-832-9416



