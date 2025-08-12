Engine Technology Forum Statement On EPA Announcement Regarding Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) And Engines, Vehicles, And Equipment Using Advanced Emissions Controls
Washington, D.C., Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Engine Technology Forum issued the following statement from Allen Schaeffer, Executive Director, on the announcement from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) of new guidance on Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) for certain engines, vehicles, and equipment.
“EPA has heard from users of diesel trucks, tractors, and equipment and, working with manufacturers, has responded with these adjustments to improve operational performance while ensuring emissions integrity.
“Diesel engines are the workhorse of our economy, powering more than 90% of all commercial vehicles on the highway and more than three quarters of the machines and equipment used in the non-road sector such as agriculture, construction, power generation, and other applications.
“Since 2010 for highway vehicles and 2014 for most non-road equipment, achieving near-zero emissions of particulate matter and nitrogen oxides in these engines is accomplished by an advanced emissions control system known as selective catalytic reduction (SCR). To ensure emissions system integrity, uninterrupted performance, and clean air benefits, maintaining systems is key and this includes the replenishment of diesel exhaust fluid as well as being attentive to indicators and inducements within a certain timeframe.
“EPA's announcement today provides new guidance that allows manufacturers to adjust these systems to ensure that farmers, motor coach operators, and truckers who all rely on diesel engines and equipment will be able to complete critical work with sufficient lead time for scheduling maintenance and repairs.”
For more information visit: .
###
About the Engine Technology Forum
Founded on the principles of fact-based education, science, outreach and collaboration, the Engine Technology Forum is dedicated to promoting a greater understanding of the benefits of advanced engines and the fuels that they use, as well as how these contribute to a sustainable future. Sign up for our digital newsletter and connect with us on LinkedIn , X , Facebook , Instagram , and YouTube .
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- UAE Solar Energy Market Size To Reach 73.5 Twh By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
- Ultra Marine Blue Pigment Manufacturing Plant Setup And Cost Analysis Report: Raw Materials And Investment Opportunities
- Radiator Manufacturing Plant Setup Report 2025: Cost Analysis
- Philippines Freight And Logistics Market 2025 Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Demand And Outlook By 2033
- Nail Salon Business Plan 2025: How To Attract Investors
- Cloud Kitchen Business Plan 2025: Operational Setup Checklist
CommentsNo comment