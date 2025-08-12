Landscape Expert Jess Aragon Of Timberrock Landscape Center Explains What To Do Before You Start A DIY Yard Project In Hellonation Magazine

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WINDSOR, Colo., Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What should I do before starting a DIY yard project? Homeowners who ask this question often hope to improve their outdoor spaces with their own effort, but may not know where to begin. According to HelloNatio , Jess Aragon of Timberrock Landscape Center in Windsor, Colorado, provides practical guidance on how preparation leads to smoother projects, fewer mistakes, and long-lasting results.

Aragon explains that the foundation of any successful yard project starts with planning before digging or purchasing materials. Too many homeowners skip this step, leading to wasted time, extra costs, and outcomes that fall short of expectations. Creating a sketch of the yard and taking photos are two of the simplest yet most effective tasks to complete first. Even a rough drawing on paper helps visualize how features will fit together, while photos capture details that may be forgotten later. These references are valuable for calculating materials and for sharing with suppliers to receive accurate recommendations.

According to Timberrock Landscape Center, having this plan also reduces the likelihood of ordering too much or too little of what is needed. Knowing exact measurements for mulch, turf, or pavers eliminates the frustration of leftover materials or last-minute supply runs. Each avoided trip saves both time and money, making the project more efficient overall.

Preparation also means anticipating challenges that could interrupt progress. Slopes, tree roots, and drainage issues should be identified and addressed before work begins. Aragon points out that tackling these issues early prevents problems from surfacing halfway through a project, when solutions are harder and more expensive. Safety is another important aspect. Homeowners are urged to schedule a“call before you dig” service to locate underground utilities, avoiding hazards and costly repairs.

Thorough planning gives suppliers the information they need to recommend the right materials. Timberrock Landscape Center notes that not all products perform the same under every condition. For example, some mulches work best in sunny spaces, while others suit shaded areas. Turf varieties also differ in durability, drought resistance, and tolerance to foot traffic. With photos and measurements, suppliers can offer options that fit both the yard's environment and the homeowner's budget.

Aragon also advises homeowners to consider how their current project fits into the long-term design of their yard. Even when starting small, planning for future additions like walkways or patios avoids having to move or tear out features later. Thinking ahead ensures a cohesive outdoor layout that can evolve without unnecessary rework.

Drainage and grading are key factors that should not be overlooked during the preparation phase. If water pools in certain areas, adjustments to the slope or the installation of drains should be made before planting or laying turf. These early fixes prevent future damage and extend the life of the improvements. Setting a realistic timeline is equally important. Many homeowners underestimate how long outdoor work takes, which can lead to rushed tasks and lower-quality results. By preparing thoroughly, the project can move at a steady pace, resulting in a finished space that looks better and lasts longer.

The advice from Timberrock Landscape Center highlights that a strong plan is the best tool for any DIY yard project. Sketching, photographing, anticipating challenges, and choosing the right materials are simple steps that reduce mistakes and provide a clear path forward.

The full article, What to Do Before You Start a DIY Yard Projec , features expert guidance from Jess Aragon of Timberrock Landscape Center in Windsor, Colorado, on how preparation can lead to successful outdoor transformations.

