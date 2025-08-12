Saskatoon Food Blogger Embarks On A Quest For Saskatchewan's Best Saskatoon Berry Pie

SASKATOON, SASKATCHEWAN, CANADA, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Local food blogger Jesse Leontowicz, the voice and palate behind the popular online blog "Jesse Scott Eats ," is embarking on a delectable journey across Saskatchewan. The mission: to discover the province's most outstanding Saskatoon Berry pie. This culinary expedition will be chronicled on his blog, promising to guide his followers to the ultimate slice of Saskatchewan's iconic dessert.A proud resident of Saskatoon, Leontowicz's passion for food is deeply rooted in his prairie upbringing. A graduate of Sheldon-Williams Collegiate and the University of Regina with a Bachelor of Arts in Communications, Media, and Marketing, Leontowicz has successfully merged his academic background with his love for gastronomy. "Jesse Scott Eats" has become a go-to source for honest and engaging food reviews, celebrating the vibrant culinary scene of Saskatchewan."The Saskatoon Berry is more than just a fruit here; it's a part of our identity," says Leontowicz. "Every family has a recipe, every town a favorite bakery. I want to explore that rich tapestry of tradition and taste, and share my findings with my readers. It's about celebrating the local producers, the bakers who've perfected their craft over generations, and of course, the simple joy of a perfect piece of pie."Leontowicz's tour will take him from bustling city cafes to hidden gems in small towns, sampling and scrutinizing every element of the pies he encounters – from the flakiness of the crust to the sweetness of the berry filling. His followers can expect detailed reviews, mouth-watering photography, and perhaps even some stories from the road.The "Saskatoon Berry Pie Quest" is set to kick off next month, with the first blog posts expected to be published shortly after. To follow Jesse Leontowicz's journey and see which pie will be crowned the best in Saskatchewan, visit his blog @jesseleontowicz and follow him on social media @JesseScottEats .About Jesse Scott Eats:"Jesse Scott Eats" is a digital food blog created by Jesse Leontowicz, dedicated to exploring and celebrating the culinary landscape of Saskatchewan and beyond. With a focus on local eateries and authentic food experiences, the blog has garnered a loyal following of food enthusiasts.

