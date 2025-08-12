Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan Posts $920 Million Trade Surplus In First Half Of 2025

2025-08-12 10:07:04
(MENAFN- AzerNews)

These figures reflect Azerbaijan's diverse and evolving trade landscape, with continued growth in both traditional sectors and emerging product categories, supported by dynamic international partnerships. During this period, Azerbaijani legal entities and individuals conducted trade with partners in 166 countries worldwide, exporting products to 104 countries and importing from 160. The total foreign trade turnover amounted to...

