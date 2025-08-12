Checkout, Meet Turbo Mode With New Godaddy Point Of Sale

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Quick Checkout = Happier Shoppers

TEMPE, Ariz., Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In-store sales represented nearly 84% of total U.S. retail sales in the first quarter of 20251. Ahead of the busy holiday shopping rush, GoDaddy (NYSE: GDDY ) is raising the bar for Main Street retail with the debut of its new Smart Terminal Pro -a high-performance point-of-sale (POS) device that streamlines checkout to cut down wait times and keeps in-store inventory perfectly aligned with each business's GoDaddy Online Store.

GoDaddy Smart Terminal Pro is designed for retailers with large product catalogs.

GoDaddy Smart Terminal Pro accepts tap-to-pay and digital wallets and includes built-in AI capabilities that help sellers easily add, organize, and update products.

GoDaddy's lineup of Smart Terminal Point-of-Sale devices.

"Retail business owners are tired of cobbling together hardware just to keep lines moving," said Kasturi Mudulodu, president of Commerce at GoDaddy. "Smart Terminal Pro delivers large-company polish with an AI-driven catalog creation and real-time inventory sync, so local shops can operate with big-box chain efficiency, without big-box complexity."

New POS customers can instantly sync inventory between their brick-and-mortar and online stores, resolving the "available online, out of stock in store" gap that frustrates shoppers and owners alike.

Smart Terminal Pro is built for busy counters



See more, tap less: Smart Terminal Pro's 10.1-inch landscape screen shows 50% more items than other GoDaddy point-of-sale devices, and swivels 180 degrees so customers can review their order, tip and sign in one motion. AI-powered catalog creation: GoDaddy offers powerful tools to seamlessly bulk import entire product catalogs, update inventory and more. Businesses can also use GoDaddy Airo® to turn a single photo of a menu or product into a full product listing with pre-written descriptions for fast creation, as featured in a new "Airo Can" commercial.

Smart Terminal Pro is the latest in GoDaddy's innovative lineup of Smart Terminals for brick-and-mortar retailers. GoDaddy's Smart Terminal POS line offers devices for every type of small business, from the portable Smart Terminal Flex for on-the-go sellers to the Smart Terminal Duo for those who prefer vivid, dual screens to the Pro for businesses with large product catalogs. Businesses can mix and match the devices to build a POS solution customized to their needs, with their product catalog and inventory always in sync. Each Smart Terminal accepts tap-to-pay and digital wallets and includes built-in AI capabilities that help sellers easily add, organize, and update products.

Learn more about GoDaddy's complete line of point-of-sale devices for small businesses.

