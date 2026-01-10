Enemy Attacks Six Settlements In Kharkiv Region, Injuring Woman

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by Oleh Syniehubov, the Head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“Over the past day, the city of Kharkiv and five settlements in the Kharkiv region were subjected to enemy strikes. As a result of the shelling in the village of Kivsharivka, Kupiansk community, a 56-year-old woman was injured,” the post says.

According to Syniehubov, the enemy used one missile (type to be determined), 11 Geran-2 UAVs, and another UAV (type to be determined) to strike the Kharkiv region.

In Kharkiv, the windows of 11 apartment buildings, a garage complex, and a car were damaged. According to the State Emergency Service, on Friday evening, the enemy launched a missile strike on the Slobidskyi district of the city, hitting the territory of a garage complex. Rescuers and utility workers cleared the debris. There were no casualties.

In the Kupiansk district, an apartment building in Kivsharivka and a private house in the village of Velykyi Burluk were damaged as a result of Russian attacks.

In Lozova, a civilian enterprise workshop, a car, and two farm storage buildings were damaged. In Bezliudivka, Kharkiv district, a non-residential building was also damaged.

As reported, the Dnipropetrovsk region suffered a massive drone attack at night, with three people injured in Dnipro and Kryvyi Rih.

