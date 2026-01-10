Three People Injured In Nighttime Drone Attack In Dnipropetrovsk Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by Oleksandr Ganzha, the Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“At night, the enemy again carried out a massive UAV attack on the region. According to the Air Force, 27 drones were shot down by air defenders. However, there are consequences of the strike in several locations,” Ganzha said.

According to him, fires broke out in Kryvyi Rih and the surrounding area. The infrastructure was damaged. There were power outages. A 44-year-old man and a 58-year-old woman were injured.

The Head of the Regional Military Administration reported that infrastructure was also damaged in Dnipro. A 34-year-old man was injured. There are power outages in the regional center and the surrounding area. In addition, a fire broke out in a garage cooperative, destroying two garages and damaging 27 others.

As soon as the security situation allows, energy workers will begin restoration work, Ganzha said.

He also reported that a private house was damaged in the Samar district.

In the Nikopol district, the aggressor used FPV drones on the communities of Nikopol, Marganets, and Pokrovsk, the Head of the Regional Military Administration added.

As reported, on the evening of January 9, explosions were heard in Kryvyi Ri as a result of a massive attack by Russian combat drones.