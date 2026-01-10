Russian Troops Shell 12 Settlements In Sumy Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Facebook by the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

“During the day, from the morning of January 9 to the morning of January 10, 2026, Russian troops carried out nearly 30 shellings of 12 settlements in 9 territorial communities of the region. The most shelling was recorded in the Sumy and Shostka districts,” the report said.

The enemy targeted settlements in the Krasnopillia, Myropil, Yunakivka, Shalyhyne, Esman, Druzhba, Seredyna-Buda, Znob-Novhorod, and Velyka Pysarivka communities.

The enemy used artillery, FPV drones, UAVs, and glide bombs on the territory of the Sumy region.

In the Druzhba community, private homes were damaged; in Seredyna-Buda, homes were damaged, and non-residential buildings were destroyed; in the Esman community, private houses and non-residential buildings were destroyed; in the Znob-Novhorod community, a store was damaged.

Over the past 24 hours, local authorities, together with units of the State Emergency Service, the National Police, and public organizations from border communities, have evacuated 29 people.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian troops carried out nearly 20 strikes on 11 settlements in five communities in the Sumy region between the morning of January 8 and the morning of January 9.