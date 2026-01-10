Turkmenistan Prioritizes TAPI Gas Pipeline Section Construction In 2026

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Turkmenistan has identified the successful construction of the Serhetabat-Herat section of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline as a top priority for its oil and gas sector in 2026, Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen Government.

The announcement was made by Turkmenistan's Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Batyr Amanov during a government meeting held on January 9.

Another key focus for the coming year will be the launch of subsequent development phases of the Galkynysh gas field.

In line with sectoral plans, the state concerns Turkmengaz and Turkmennebit are tasked with developing oil and gas fields, producing natural and associated gas, crude oil, and gas condensate, manufacturing liquefied gas, exporting Turkmen natural gas to global markets, as well as ensuring deeper oil refining and supplying petroleum products to domestic and foreign consumers.