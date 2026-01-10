ICICI Lombard Reports Whatsapp Leak Of Draft Financial Results

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Jan 10 (IANS) ICICI Lombard General Insurance said on Saturday that a designated employee "inadvertently" uploaded draft Q3 FY26 financial figures to his personal WhatsApp status.

However, the firm said that upon becoming aware of this incident within an hour, the designated person deleted the above WhatsApp Status from the phone.

"We would like to inform you that a designated person of the Company inadvertently uploaded certain information pertaining to an unaudited draft financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2025, on the personal WhatsApp Status on January 9, 2026, at around 5:44 p.m.," ICICI Lombard General Insurance to an exchange filing.

"Upon becoming aware of this incident within an hour, the designated person deleted the above WhatsApp Status from the phone," it added.

The company described the figures as preliminary and subject to change during the ongoing audit and asked investors not to rely on those figures.

The draft figures may constitute certain Unpublished Price Sensitive Information (UPSI), according to its filing.

"Though this information is in draft form and subject to changes during the ongoing audit, as a precautionary measure and in compliance with good corporate governance practices, the Company is reporting this incident to the Stock Exchanges," the statement said.

The company said it will notify its Audit Committee and board and has initiated an internal probe in line with regulatory requirements, the filing said, adding that the inquiry committee's findings will be made public once the review is complete.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India has strict insider trading rules under the Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements Regulations, 2015, which mandate that company insiders can't trade or communicate with UPSI to make unfair gains in the securities market.

Capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India found that Bank of America allegedly shared material non‐public information about a $180 million block sale and misled investigators, a report claimed earlier this week

SEBI's November show‐cause notice alleges the bank's deal team disclosed price‐sensitive details of a 2024 sale of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC shares to employees outside the execution team and later provided inaccurate statements to investigators.