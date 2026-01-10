Explosions Heard In Odesa
“It's loud in the city! Stay in safe places,” Lysak said.
According to the Ukrainian Air Force, UAVs were spotted moving toward Odessa from the Black Sea.Read also: One civilian killed and two wounded in Donetsk region in 24 hours
As reported by Ukrinform, explosions were heard in Dnipro on the night of January 10 amid the threat of Russian combat drones.
Illustrative photo: State Emergency Service
