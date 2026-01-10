Explosions Heard In Odesa

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by Serhii Lysak, the Head of the Odesa City Military Administration, according to Ukrinform.

“It's loud in the city! Stay in safe places,” Lysak said.

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, UAVs were spotted moving toward Odessa from the Black Sea.

As reported by Ukrinform, explosions were heard in Dnipro on the night of January 10 amid the threat of Russian combat drones.

