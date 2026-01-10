Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Explosions Heard In Odesa

Explosions Heard In Odesa


2026-01-10 05:04:56
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by Serhii Lysak, the Head of the Odesa City Military Administration, according to Ukrinform.

“It's loud in the city! Stay in safe places,” Lysak said.

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, UAVs were spotted moving toward Odessa from the Black Sea.

Read also: One civilian killed and two wounded in Donetsk region in 24 hours

As reported by Ukrinform, explosions were heard in Dnipro on the night of January 10 amid the threat of Russian combat drones.

Illustrative photo: State Emergency Service

MENAFN10012026000193011044ID1110580624



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search