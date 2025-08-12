403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Canadian Return Trips from U.S. See Sharp Drop in July
(MENAFN) The volume of Canadian-resident return trips from the United States saw a significant drop in July, according to Statistics Canada’s latest data released Monday.
Automobile return trips by Canadians crossing from the U.S. fell dramatically to 1.7 million in July, representing a 36.9% decrease compared to the same month in 2024. This marks the seventh straight month of year-over-year declines in cross-border car travel.
Air travel by Canadian residents returning from the U.S. also took a hit, with trips down 25.8% in July compared to last year, the agency reported.
The Canadian government has actively promoted domestic shopping and travel since the onset of the trade conflict with the United States. As part of these efforts, the nation launched the Canada Strong Pass summer initiative, running from June 20 through September 2, which offers free or discounted access to some of the country’s most renowned attractions.
Automobile return trips by Canadians crossing from the U.S. fell dramatically to 1.7 million in July, representing a 36.9% decrease compared to the same month in 2024. This marks the seventh straight month of year-over-year declines in cross-border car travel.
Air travel by Canadian residents returning from the U.S. also took a hit, with trips down 25.8% in July compared to last year, the agency reported.
The Canadian government has actively promoted domestic shopping and travel since the onset of the trade conflict with the United States. As part of these efforts, the nation launched the Canada Strong Pass summer initiative, running from June 20 through September 2, which offers free or discounted access to some of the country’s most renowned attractions.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitget Lists NAORISUSDT Perpetual Futures With Up To 50X Leverage
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin PEPETO Raises Above $5.5M In Presale
- New FBS Analysis Highlights Liquidity Trends And Market Phases In Crypto
- Bit Origin Secures $500 Million Equity And Debt Facilities To Launch Dogecoin Treasury
- Alpen Public Testnet Launches Offering Peek At Bitcoin's Own Financial System
- Numerai Announces $1M Strategic Buyback Of NMR
CommentsNo comment