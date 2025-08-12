Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Canadian Return Trips from U.S. See Sharp Drop in July

Canadian Return Trips from U.S. See Sharp Drop in July


2025-08-12 08:55:27
(MENAFN) The volume of Canadian-resident return trips from the United States saw a significant drop in July, according to Statistics Canada’s latest data released Monday.

Automobile return trips by Canadians crossing from the U.S. fell dramatically to 1.7 million in July, representing a 36.9% decrease compared to the same month in 2024. This marks the seventh straight month of year-over-year declines in cross-border car travel.

Air travel by Canadian residents returning from the U.S. also took a hit, with trips down 25.8% in July compared to last year, the agency reported.

The Canadian government has actively promoted domestic shopping and travel since the onset of the trade conflict with the United States. As part of these efforts, the nation launched the Canada Strong Pass summer initiative, running from June 20 through September 2, which offers free or discounted access to some of the country’s most renowned attractions.

MENAFN12082025000045017169ID1109917555

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search