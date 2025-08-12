403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Poland transforms wind energy project into strategic surveillance platform for NATO
(MENAFN) Poland is transforming a significant offshore wind energy project into a strategic surveillance platform for NATO, according to reports. The Baltic Power wind farm is outfitting its turbine towers with radars and sensors in response to what is described as a rise in hybrid threats from Russia.
Situated less than 200 kilometers from Russia’s Kaliningrad region, Baltic Power is poised to become one of the largest offshore wind farms in Poland. With 76 turbines, the facility is expected to be completed by 2026 and supply power to approximately 1.5 million homes.
The wind farm’s operations and maintenance manager, Marcin Godek, confirmed that the installation of surveillance systems is being carried out following guidelines from Poland’s Ministry of Defense.
This initiative reportedly comes in the wake of several disruptive events in the Baltic area, including sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines and damage to critical energy infrastructures such as the Balticconnector and EstLink 2. Other concerns prompting the enhanced security measures include suspicious drone and ship activity, as well as signal interference during construction.
Highlighting the gravity of these risks, Giles Dickson, CEO of a European wind energy lobbying group, stated, “The threats to offshore energy infrastructure are very real. Assets are being attacked physically, not just cyberattacks.”
Reflecting on changing perceptions of infrastructure security, Poland’s state secretary for EU affairs, Ignacy Niemczycki, remarked, “We are looking at infrastructure differently than we were one year ago.”
Situated less than 200 kilometers from Russia’s Kaliningrad region, Baltic Power is poised to become one of the largest offshore wind farms in Poland. With 76 turbines, the facility is expected to be completed by 2026 and supply power to approximately 1.5 million homes.
The wind farm’s operations and maintenance manager, Marcin Godek, confirmed that the installation of surveillance systems is being carried out following guidelines from Poland’s Ministry of Defense.
This initiative reportedly comes in the wake of several disruptive events in the Baltic area, including sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines and damage to critical energy infrastructures such as the Balticconnector and EstLink 2. Other concerns prompting the enhanced security measures include suspicious drone and ship activity, as well as signal interference during construction.
Highlighting the gravity of these risks, Giles Dickson, CEO of a European wind energy lobbying group, stated, “The threats to offshore energy infrastructure are very real. Assets are being attacked physically, not just cyberattacks.”
Reflecting on changing perceptions of infrastructure security, Poland’s state secretary for EU affairs, Ignacy Niemczycki, remarked, “We are looking at infrastructure differently than we were one year ago.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Midl Secures $2.4M Seed Investment From Draper Associates And Draper Dragon To Pioneer Native Dapp Infrastructure On Bitcoin
- Apu Is Now Live For Trading On Hyperliquid
- Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. Announces $450,000,000 Private Placement To Initiate Sui Treasury Strategy
- Meme Coin '$SATOSHI' Heralding The Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto's Vision Launches First Presale
- BTSE Sponsors Major Blockchain Conferences In Vietnam, Reinforcing Commitment To Southeast Asian Market
- Ethereum Breaks $3600 As Pepeto Presale Surges Past $5,700,000
- Alpari Releases Financial Literacy 101 For Beginner Traders
CommentsNo comment