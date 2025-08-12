Crypto Adoption Shifts Toward Passive Income-DEAL Mining Leads The Cloud Mining Surge

MENAFN - Pressat)– As the cryptocurrency market matures and regulatory clarity improves, more investors are shifting away from high-volatility trading towards. In this emerging landscape,is experiencing a surge in adoption-led by trusted platforms like

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in the United Kingdom, DEAL Mining has become a key player in the global digital asset infrastructure space. The platform enables users to participate in cryptocurrency mining without owning hardware, managing electricity, or understanding complex blockchain protocols.

✅ Cloud Mining: A Scalable Entry Point for Passive Crypto Income

Cloud mining allows users to lease hashpower from remote mining farms, with daily rewards automatically credited to their wallets. DEAL Mining simplifies this process with:



Zero hardware requirements – All mining is conducted via cloud infrastructure.

AI-optimized mining allocation – Profitability is maximized through smart resource distribution.

Green energy power – Mining operations run on wind, solar, and hydro sources, reducing the environmental impact.

Secure infrastructure – Powered by McAfee® and Cloudflare® technologies. Multi-currency support – Including BTC, DOGE, ETH, LTC, SOL, BNB, USDT, USDC, and more.

With over 6.8 million users across 200+ countries and regions , DEAL Mining has become a trusted solution for individuals seeking sustainable exposure to the digital economy.

How to Get Started with DEAL Mining

Getting started with DEAL Mining is quick and straightforward, even for users with no technical background. The platform is designed to make cloud mining accessible to everyone, regardless of experience.

Step 1: Create an Account

Visit and click“Sign Up”. Enter your email address, create a secure password.

Step 2: Log In and Activate Your Bonus

New users receive a $15 welcome bonus automatically upon registration. This bonus can be used to activate a cloud mining contract immediately-no deposit required.

Step 3: Choose a Mining Plan

Browse a range of available mining contracts based on coin type, duration, and target yield. All plans are clearly labelled with expected daily earnings and contract terms.

Step 4: Start Earning Daily Rewards

Once a contract is activated, mining rewards are calculated automatically and credited to your account every 24 hours . You can monitor your earnings, withdraw profits, or reinvest at any time.