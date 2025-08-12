ASE Closes Higher With JD9.1 Million Turnover

Amman, Aug. 12 (Petra) – The Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) closed Tuesday's session on a positive note, with total turnover hitting JD9.1 million and 4.7 million shares changing hands through 3,675 transactions.The ASE General Index advanced 0.49 percent to settle at 2,971 points. Of the 104 companies traded, 38 posted gains, 35 declined, and the rest closed unchanged.By sector, the Industrial Index rose 0.83 percent, the Financial Index gained 0.52 percent, and the Services Index inched up 0.11 percent.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.