Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
ASE Closes Higher With JD9.1 Million Turnover

2025-08-12 08:07:38
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Aug. 12 (Petra) – The Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) closed Tuesday's session on a positive note, with total turnover hitting JD9.1 million and 4.7 million shares changing hands through 3,675 transactions.
The ASE General Index advanced 0.49 percent to settle at 2,971 points. Of the 104 companies traded, 38 posted gains, 35 declined, and the rest closed unchanged.
By sector, the Industrial Index rose 0.83 percent, the Financial Index gained 0.52 percent, and the Services Index inched up 0.11 percent.

