Wildfires Leave Man Dead in Spain
(MENAFN) A man lost his life late Monday as a fierce wildfire tore through the outskirts of Tres Cantos, a commuter town roughly 20 km north of Madrid. Despite being rescued from the flames, the victim later died from severe burns at La Paz Hospital, according to Madrid Emergency Services.
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and Comunidad de Madrid President Isabel Diaz Ayuso publicly expressed their sorrow on social media following the tragic announcement.
Officials suspect the blaze was ignited by a lightning strike on farmland Monday afternoon. Fueled by powerful winds reaching up to 70 km/h, the fire quickly engulfed approximately 1,000 hectares, forcing the immediate evacuation of around 200 residents. Unfortunately, one man was unable to escape in time.
The wildfire’s impact extended beyond Tres Cantos, with smoke and haze detected as far as central Madrid. Local residents shared their alarming experiences: Miren Sanz said, "The smell was really strong. It was like someone had lit a bonfire outside the window, but the fire was 20 km away." She checked her property fearing it might be threatened.
Similarly, Mark Ellington described his reaction: "Just to make sure that nothing nearby was on fire," he explained after smelling smoke. "Then my wife told me there was a fire in Tres Cantos and I realized it must have come from there." "What struck me was how you could almost taste the smoke and how everything looked hazy."
Meanwhile, wildfires continued to ravage other parts of Spain. In Tarifa, a southern tourist hotspot, about 2,000 people were evacuated from hotels and residences as a second fire struck the region within a week, again driven by strong winds.
In Zamora province, around 850 residents fled as flames swept through Molezuelas de la Carballeda. Nearby Castilla y Leon saw over 1,500 hectares destroyed in a wildfire devastating Las Medulas, a UNESCO World Heritage Site renowned for its pristine forests, now partially reduced to ash.
A fire map from a national broadcaster highlights widespread active and affected fire zones across Spain, marked in orange and red.
The European Forest Fire Information System (EFFIS) reported over 59,000 hectares burned nationwide in 2025 so far—a nearly 25 percent surge just this past week
.
With no rain expected and temperatures soaring beyond 40°C in many areas, Spain remains engulfed in one of the longest and most intense heatwaves recorded since 1975.
