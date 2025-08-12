403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russia’s FSB Thwarts Plot to Bomb Top Defense Official
(MENAFN) Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) announced on Tuesday that it successfully prevented a terror plot aimed at a senior defense ministry official in the Moscow area.
Authorities arrested a dual Russian-Ukrainian national who attempted to carry out the attack using a homemade explosive device concealed inside a vehicle. The FSB revealed the car was loaded with over 60 kilograms of explosives, intended to be detonated as the targeted high-ranking officer passed by.
Russian officials have increasingly reported multiple disrupted attacks in the past year involving car bombs and other explosives, frequently attributing the operations to Ukrainian intelligence services.
In a notable related event, Russian Lieutenant General Yaroslav Moskalik, deputy chief of the General Staff’s main operations directorate, was killed in a car explosion in the Moscow region on April 25.
Authorities arrested a dual Russian-Ukrainian national who attempted to carry out the attack using a homemade explosive device concealed inside a vehicle. The FSB revealed the car was loaded with over 60 kilograms of explosives, intended to be detonated as the targeted high-ranking officer passed by.
Russian officials have increasingly reported multiple disrupted attacks in the past year involving car bombs and other explosives, frequently attributing the operations to Ukrainian intelligence services.
In a notable related event, Russian Lieutenant General Yaroslav Moskalik, deputy chief of the General Staff’s main operations directorate, was killed in a car explosion in the Moscow region on April 25.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Numerai Announces $1M Strategic Buyback Of NMR
- Defi Cattos Unveils The Core Engine Powering Sustainable Web3 Gaming On Aptos
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- Tipranks Becomes One Of The First Major Financial Companies To Enter Chess Space Through Strategic Partnership With World Chess
- Ethereum Breaks $3600 As Pepeto Presale Surges Past $5,700,000
CommentsNo comment