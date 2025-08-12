Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russia’s FSB Thwarts Plot to Bomb Top Defense Official

Russia’s FSB Thwarts Plot to Bomb Top Defense Official


2025-08-12 07:50:36
(MENAFN) Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) announced on Tuesday that it successfully prevented a terror plot aimed at a senior defense ministry official in the Moscow area.

Authorities arrested a dual Russian-Ukrainian national who attempted to carry out the attack using a homemade explosive device concealed inside a vehicle. The FSB revealed the car was loaded with over 60 kilograms of explosives, intended to be detonated as the targeted high-ranking officer passed by.

Russian officials have increasingly reported multiple disrupted attacks in the past year involving car bombs and other explosives, frequently attributing the operations to Ukrainian intelligence services.

In a notable related event, Russian Lieutenant General Yaroslav Moskalik, deputy chief of the General Staff’s main operations directorate, was killed in a car explosion in the Moscow region on April 25.

MENAFN12082025000045017169ID1109917098

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search