Technomile's Sustained Growth Secures Fourth Consecutive Inc. 5000 Ranking

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Earning a place on the Inc. 5000 list for the fourth consecutive year is both an honor and a reflection of the extraordinary talent and dedication of our team," said Ashish Khot, CEO, TechnoMile. "We're proud to partner with GovCon and Aerospace & Defense companies of all sizes, providing industry-specific CRM, market intelligence, and contract management solutions that help our customers successfully navigate the complexities of government contracting and unlock the potential of AI to enhance decision-making, boost efficiency, and deliver better outcomes for the missions they serve."

This year's Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market. Among the top 500 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate reached 1,552 percent, and those companies have collectively added more than 48,678 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

"Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company's tenacity and clarity of vision," said Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn't just weather the storm-they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy."

About TechnoMile

From go-to-market to contract closeout, TechnoMile provides transformative, AI-enabled cloud solutions that empower companies to find, pursue, win, and retain more business with the government. Using TechnoMile's best-in-class cloud platform, companies optimize BD and capture processes, source market and contact intelligence, automate and de-risk the contract lifecycle, foster stronger relationships with partners/suppliers, and gain an information advantage that elevates enterprise performance. TechnoMile serves more than 250 clients ranging from growing small businesses, to mid-market organizations, to Fortune 500 companies, including over half of the top 10 federal defense contractors and 50 percent of the top 10 IT government contractors. For more information about TechnoMile, visit technomile or follow us at linkedin/company/technomile .

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent-not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies-as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit .

