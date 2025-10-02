Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Israel uses violence against Gaza-bound flotilla ship

2025-10-02 07:34:45
(MENAFN) Reports indicate that Israeli forces rammed a vessel from the Global Sumud flotilla bound for Gaza, deployed water cannons against the fleet, and allegedly mistreated activists on board.

“The Israeli occupation is using violence against our ships, deliberately ramming one of them, deploying water cannons, and brutally mistreating peaceful detainees from 50 countries around the world,” stated the International Committee for Breaking the Siege on Gaza via social media.

Flotilla organizers called for immediate international action, emphasizing that “governments must act, as peoples across world capitals are rising in anger.”

The convoy, carrying primarily humanitarian aid and medical supplies, had departed at the end of August and was scheduled to reach Gaza’s coastline Thursday morning under normal conditions.

