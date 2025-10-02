Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Serbia gets mass bomb threats at hundreds of schools


2025-10-02 07:36:13
(MENAFN) Serbian authorities announced Thursday that more than 800 schools across the country received bomb threats, prompting evacuations and the suspension of classes.

"As of 9:30 a.m. today, it was reported that bombs had been placed in a total of 807 primary and secondary schools," the Interior Ministry stated.

Police units from various regions, including specialized criminal and technical teams in Belgrade, were dispatched to respond.

Local reports said that both students and staff were sent home as a safety measure.

The Interior Ministry added that the High-Tech Crime Service is working with international partners to help identify the source of the threats.

