Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Trump reveals gold will not face tariffs

Trump reveals gold will not face tariffs


2025-08-12 07:34:24
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump said Monday that gold will not be subject to tariffs, a statement that prompted a sharp decline in gold futures prices.

“Gold will not be Tariffed!” Trump wrote in a short post on Truth Social.

Prices for gold futures — supported by bars from Switzerland and other major refining and trading hubs — had risen late last week amid speculation that US Customs and Border Protection might classify 1-kilo and 100-ounce bars under a tariff-bearing customs code.

Following Trump’s announcement, August gold futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell by more than 2 percent.

The United States recently introduced a 39 percent tariff on goods from Switzerland, a country with substantial gold reserves and a central role in global gold futures settlement.

MENAFN12082025000045017281ID1109917044

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search