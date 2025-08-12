Barmen 1873TM Bourbon Debuts Limited-Edition Lainey Wilson Whirlwind World Tour Commemorative Bottle

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Hitting shelves on August 11, 2025, the Lainey Wilson Whirlwind World Tour Commemorative Bottle features a full design takeover inspired by Wilson's bold style and breakout career. The collectible release includes just 1,000 cases across markets that align with tour stops.

A Label That Sets The Stage

The commemorative label showcases:



Individually numbered bottles

Lainey Wilson "2025 Tour" belly band displayed front and center, putting the tour at the heart of the package

Lainey-branded tax strip takeover

Lainey Wilson Whirlwind World Tour emblem

"Barmen 1873 x Lainey Wilson" collaboration callout "Whirlwind World Tour Release" designation

"This bottle of Barmen 1873 has my name written all over it – literally -- and it's coming on the road with us. My limited-edition Whirlwind World Tour release of Barmen 1873 can be found along the tour route through 2025," said Lainey Wilson.

"This commemorative release captures the fire, energy, and soul of Lainey's Whirlwind World Tour," said Susie McInerney, Marketing Lead for Barmen 1873 Bourbon. "It's a celebration of a shared American spirit-and something truly special for both music fans and whiskey drinkers."

The commemorative bottles will be available in select U.S. markets aligned with tour stops- Nashville, Dallas, Denver, Chicago, Tampa and others-while supplies last

The label is part of a multi-year partnership that began in early 2024, when Barmen 1873 named Lainey Wilson its first official artist partner. To kick off the brand's partnership, Barmen 1873 Bourbon helped bring "Bell Bottom Country" to life through a Lainey Wilson-themed pop-up in Nashville, with all proceeds benefiting her charity, the Heart Like a Truck Fund. The partnership has since come to life through custom brand integrations, on-stage moments, and shared appearances across digital and retail platforms.

For more information and updates on the commemorative bottle, visit or follow @barmen1873 on Instagram.

ABOUT COORS SPIRITS CO.

Coors Spirits Co. was established in 2023 to house Molson Coors' growing spirits division as part of the company's shift from a beer company to a total beverage company. Molson Coors' entry into spirits began with the 2021 launch of Five Trail Blended American Whiskey, which gained quick accolades that included Double Gold at the 2022 San Francisco World Spirits Competition. In spring 2023, the company added Barmen 1873 Bourbon (a reference to the hometown of Coors Brewing founder Adolph Coors and the year he established the brewery in Golden, Colo.) to its lineup. And in August of 2023, Molson Coors acquired Blue Run Spirits of Georgetown, Ky, a distiller of luxury bourbons and rye whiskies to complement the portfolio. Further innovation is planned for the years to come.

ABOUT LAINEY WILSON

Country music trailblazer Lainey Wilson continues to take over the world, capturing the hearts of music fans, the excitement of the industry and the recognition of her peers. Her monumental rise continues including winning four awards at the 60th Annual ACM Awards-Entertainer of the Year (her second consecutive win), Female Artist of the Year (her third consecutive win), Album of the Year (Whirlwind) and Artist-Songwriter of the Year-while her new single, "Somewhere Over Laredo," garnered over 1.16 million streams across platforms in the first 24 hours of its release (her biggest first day of streaming to date). "Somewhere Over Laredo" is from the new deluxe version of Wilson's award-winning album, Whirlwind, which will be released August 22 in celebration of the record's one-year anniversary.

