Sports Technology Market To Reach $68.70 Billion By 2030, Driven By Innovation And Digital Integration

According to the new market research reportThe global sports technology market is expected to be valued at USD 34.25 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 68.70 billion by 2030; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.9% from 2025 to 2030.

The market for sports technology is rich in opportunities across the burgeoning use of AI, IoT, and big data across performance analysis, fan interaction, and sport management. Smart wearables, virtual and augmented reality, and AI-based coaching solutions are revolutionizing training and game plans for athletes.

Major Key Players in the Sports Technology Industry:



Apple Inc. (US),

SAMSUNG (South Korea),

Alphabet Inc. (US),

Cisco Systems, Inc. (US),

IBM (US),

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (Sweden),

Catapult (Australia),

Garmin Ltd. (US),

Johnson Controls (Ireland), and Schneider Electric (France) among others.

Sports Technology Market Segmentation:

Wristwear in wearables to hold high market share in the technology segment in the sports technology market.

Wristwear like smartwatches and fitness trackers are a prominent wearable technology, which combines timekeeping with enhanced connectivity features. With wireless and Bluetooth integration, they expand the functionality of smartphones, allowing people to receive calls, read messages, get weather forecasts, and control media. Market leaders such as Fitbit Inc. (US) and Apple Inc. (US) included top-level health sensors in their offerings, so users can measure important health variables such as heart rate, burnt calories, and walked steps. As they play an increasingly key role in contactless payments, smartwatches include NFC and RFID chips that allow transactions by barcode and QR code scanning.

Soccer in the sports technology market to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.

Soccer will be expected to possess the largest market share in the sports technology market during the forecast period owing to its immense global fan base, increasing investments in digital transformation, and implementation of advanced analytics and wearable technologies. As the world's favorite sport to watch and play, soccer clubs and associations are adopting the latest technologies to enhance the performance of players, simplify game strategy, and provide a better experience for fans. Artificial intelligence-powered video analysis and computer vision technologies are transforming match analysis so that coaches can analyze player position, ball tracking, and tactics with unprecedented accuracy.

Asia Pacific will account for the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific will record the highest CAGR in the sports technology market throughout the forecast period, led by accelerating digital transformation, growing sports infrastructure investments, and growing use of advanced analytics, AI, and IoT-based solutions. China, India, Japan, and South Korea are among the nations that are experiencing tremendous growth in professional sports leagues, and consequently, there is a high demand for performance-enhancing technologies, intelligent stadiums, and interactive fan engagement solutions. Governments and private organizations are making heavy investments in sports technology to enhance training methodologies, increase athlete performance, and enhance the overall sports ecosystem. The surge in popularity of wearable technology and intelligent fitness solutions is also driving market growth in the region.

Stadium analytics segment to register highest CAGR during forecast period

The stadium analytics segment of the sports technology market helps revolutionize stadium operations using data-driven insights. Through the use of AI, IoT, and real-time analytics, stadiums can increase fan engagement and maximize resource allocation. Personalized interactions, including customized promotions, real-time alerts, and AI-based recommendations, enhance audience participation and make the experience more immersive. Broadcast management is enhanced by sophisticated video analytics and automation, enhancing the quality of live coverage, optimizing viewer engagement, and facilitating content distribution to multiple platforms. Predictive maintenance systems also facilitate proactive infrastructure management by detecting potential equipment failures before they happen and minimizing downtime and maintenance costs.

Conventional platform segment captured largest share of sports technology market in 2024.

Stable bases for sports technology solutions are built on common platforms with proven technologies to achieve reliable performance and consistency. Such platforms are generic data management systems, video analysis software, and simple analysis programs that are commonly used across the sporting industry. Lacking the sophistication of AI-driven systems, old-school platforms offer stability, ease of use, and cost-effectiveness; the old-school systems are thus considered ideal for budget-constrained organizations or organizations that aim to implement advanced technologies in incremental steps. Sports clubs, academies, and event organizers still find old-school platforms ideal for core functions such as monitoring players' performance, historical statistics analysis, and rudimentary fan measures.

Recent Developments of Sports Technology Market



Product Launch: In September 2024, Apple Inc. (US) launched the Apple Watch Series 10, showcasing a new design and enhanced features that elevate the smartwatch, making it more powerful, intelligent, and refined than ever. Product Launch: In July 2024, SAMSUNG (South Korea) unveiled its latest smart wearable devices-the Galaxy Watch Ultra, Watch 7, and Watch FE. As the first Galaxy smartwatches to feature Galaxy AI, the Galaxy Watch Ultra and Watch 7 incorporate AI capabilities and advanced technologies, offering enhanced performance and functionality for improved health management and overall wellness.

