Portugal To Officially Recognize Palestine Tomorrow
KABUL (Pajhwok): Portuguese Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced the country will officially recognize a Palestinian state tomorrow (Sunday) ahead of the UN General Assembly meeting, a media report said on Saturday.
Reuters, citing a statement from Portuguese Foreign Ministry, reported the decision would be implemented on Sunday.
It said Portugal would recognize Palestine, as previously indicated by Foreign Minister Paulo Rangel. The formal announcement of Palestine's recognition is scheduled for September 21.
Earlier, Paulo Rangel said that Portugal was considering recognizing the State of Palestine.
The UK, France, Canada and Australia are among a new wave of countries planning to recognise Palestine as a state at next week's UN General Assembly.
In 2024, Palestine was recognized by 147 UN member countries. The United States vetoed full UN membership for Palestine.
