TN CM Stalin Urges Teachers To Nurture Students Without Pressure, Launches New School Projects
Speaking at an event organised by the School Education Department in Chennai, Stalin highlighted the critical role teachers play in shaping the future of children.
"Psychological well-being and physical health are just as important as the knowledge you impart. In today's world, children often spend more time with their teachers than with their parents," he observed.
Pointing out that students come from varied family backgrounds -- some from educated households and many from socially and educationally disadvantaged groups -- the Chief Minister said teachers must act as "second parents" by understanding students' unique struggles and supporting their development.
Stalin also underlined the importance of preparing children for a world driven by Artificial Intelligence (AI).
"Students should not assume that Google or AI can provide all the answers. Teachers must help them draw the line between technology and the human mind. Beyond academics, you should instill ethical values, encourage literary reading, create social awareness, and sensitise students on environment and climate change," he said.
Emphasising innovation in pedagogy, he called on teachers to experiment with digital platforms.
"Just as YouTube carries many videos on critical thinking and problem-solving, you should create fresh content that nurtures students' talents. Your efforts today will sow the seeds for a better tomorrow," he added.
The Chief Minister urged teachers to go beyond textbooks and instill principles of equality and social justice in their classrooms.
"You should ensure that children are not influenced by caste discrimination or gender inequality. Instead, teach them the value of fairness and inclusivity," he said.
At the function, Stalin launched a training programme for 2,715 newly recruited teachers, inaugurated 76 newly built school facilities constructed at a cost of Rs 122 crore, and laid the foundation stone for 263 new schools estimated at Rs 310 crore.
He also unveiled a modern building for the Scouts and Guides Headquarters.
Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian, Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru, and School Education Secretary B. Chandra Mohan participated in the event.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- 1Inch Unlocks Access To Tokenized Rwas Via Swap API
- Financewire And Tipranks Partner To Redefine Financial News Distribution
- Ethereum-Based Defi Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Raises Over $16 Million With More Than 720M Tokens Sold
- Kintsu Launches Shype On Hyperliquid
- BILLY 'The Mascot Of BASE' Is Now Trading Live On BASE Chain
- Kucoin Partners With Golf Icon Adam Scott As Global Brand Ambassador
CommentsNo comment