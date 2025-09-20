Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Department Of Meteorology Warns Of Poor Horizontal Visibility Inshore Tonight


2025-09-20 02:00:49
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Weather, inshore, until 6:00 am on Sunday will see humid, misty to foggy at places later, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report, warning of expected poor horizontal visibility at places later.

Offshore, it will be hazy at times, the report added.

Wind inshore will be mainly northeasterly at a speed of 03 to 13 knot becomes variable later.

Offshore, it will be variable mainly northeasterly at a speed of 03 to 12 knot.

Sea state inshore will be 1 to 2 feet, while offshore will be 1 to 3 feet.

Visibility inshore will be 04 to 09/02 kilometers or less at places later. Offshore will also be 04 to 09 kilometers.

