All Issues Between Kabul, Islamabad Be Solved Via Talks: Mujahid

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) chief spokesman has stressed that problems between Afghanistan and Pakistan should be resolved through dialogue, saying the Tahreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) was an internal matter of Islamabad to address.

Zabihullah Mujahid told Pakistan's Centre for Security Studies and Research that Afghanistan sought brotherly relations with Pakistan and that the problems arising between the two neighbours should be resolved amicably through talks and meetings, with appropriate and reasonable solutions found for all issues.

He added that Afghans have never wished insecurity upon Pakistan and that the historical ties between the two countries required normalisation and strengthening.

Mujahid stressed that efforts must be made to improve relations between the two countries and to foster an atmosphere of mutual trust.

Regarding the TTP, the IEA spokesman said the matter has nothing to do with Afghanistan.

He explained that TTP issue has existed since 2003, was not new, and remained an internal matter of Pakistan, for which Islamabad must find a domestic solution rather than spoiling relations with Afghanistan over it.

He also called on Pakistani religious scholars to play their role in establishing peace in the region and fostering good relations with Afghanistan, both at governmental and public levels.

According to him, Afghanistan was likewise striving to ensure its soil was not used against Pakistan and the IEA has repeatedly expressed its position and intention on this matter.

This comes after Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had earlier said that Kabul must adopt a clear stance and choose between supporting militants or standing with Pakistan.

He alleged that the leaders and planners of terrorist attacks against Pakistan operate from Afghan soil-an accusation the Islamic Emirate has consistently denied.

kk/ma