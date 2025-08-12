Saudi Arabia Eyewear Market Trends And Company Analysis Report 2025-2033 Featuring Burberry, Essilor Luxottica, Hoya, Carl Zeiss, Prada, Tesco, Louis Vuitton, Cooper Vision

Dublin, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Eyewear Market Trends and Forecast 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Saudi Arabia Eyewear Market is anticipated to grow to US$ 1.87 billion in 2024 and go up to US$ 3.28 billion by 2033, with a CAGR of 6.42% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2033

This growth is caused by growing awareness of eye health, enhanced fashion consciousness, and the emerging popularity of international eyewear brands among the younger and prosperous population segments.

Increased digital screen usage has prompted a rising demand for blue-light blocking glasses. Coupled with changing lifestyle choices and increasing disposable incomes, this also fuels increasing adoption rates. International players are spreading their base by entering into partnerships with local stores, intensifying market growth. In addition, Saudi consumers pay more attention to eye health, prompting regular eye check-ups and corrective remedies. Overall, the Saudi Arabia eyewear market remains booming, balancing medical requirements with fashion.

Growth Drivers in the Saudi Arabia Eyewear Market

Growing Eye Health Consciousness and Medical Requirements

Saudi Arabia is experiencing a rising number of vision-related health conditions, including myopia and astigmatism, primarily caused by rising screen time and use of digital devices. Governmental efforts and medical campaigns for frequent eye check-ups are enhancing demand for prescription eyewear. In addition, growing aging populations are also fueling increasing rates of presbyopia, spurring consistent sales expansion in corrective eyewear. With consumers increasing their spending on high-quality solutions from known brands for health reasons, this is becoming a major driver for the Kingdom's growing eyewear market.

For instance, the Seha Virtual Hospital has performed more than 1.6 million teleconsultations, many of which involve eye screenings, and thereby steering patients to online eyewear shopping. Moreover, with 80-year life expectancy targets, there is a keen focus on ensuring long-term ocular health. Sophisticated AI-based analytics are also increasingly enhancing the detection of refractive errors at an early stage, holding out substantial promise for enhanced eye care outcomes.

Rising Role of Fashion and Lifestyle Trends

Saudi Arabian eyewear is now considered not just as a medical requirement but also a fashion item. Global and luxury brands are making the most of this trend by providing high-end, fashion-forward designs that meet contemporary fashion needs. Younger generations, especially women, are looking for fashionable and branded eyewear. Social media and influencers serve an important function in determining eyewear fashion, inspiring customers to perceive eyewear as a part of their own fashion.

The cultural focus on personal looks and brand recognition in Saudi society amplifies the effectiveness of social media marketing, especially for eyewear, which enjoys both functional and fashion significance. For example, 25.4% of Saudi consumers between the ages of 15-19 used the internet for health information in 2024, as per the General Authority for Statistics (Saudi Arabia).

Expansion of Retail Infrastructure and E-Commerce

The fast growth of shopping malls, optical chains, and specialty eyewear outlets throughout Saudi Arabia is enhancing consumer availability of a broad array of eyewear products. Also, the increasing presence of e-commerce platforms offers consumers convenience, diversity, and competitive prices. Online retailers frequently provide virtual try-ons and extensive product descriptions, making the customer experience more appealing. This blend of physical and digital retail infrastructure is driving the growth in the market by serving changing consumer desires and buying habits in both city and suburban regions.

September 2024: MAGRABi and Rivoli Vision announced a merger that shook up the Middle East eyewear market. This deal would blend store concepts with online platforms, offering expansive ranges of choice in luxury, premium, and mass-market categories. MAGRABi also partnered with universities on optometry courses, supporting graduates and the development of quality opticians and optometrists in Saudi Arabia. The additional network and scale that came with it undoubtedly allowed the company to invest further and increase its investments in enhancing the general customer experience, both online and offline. The firm expected to achieve a 50% growth in online sales annually over the three-year period from 2025 to 2027.

Challenges facing the Saudi Arabia Eyewear Market

High Price Sensitivity and Competition

The Saudi Arabian sunglasses market is confronted with intense competition from local optical outlets, global brands, and online retailers. Although high-end consumers are concerned about brand and quality, a significant group is extremely price-conscious and settles for low-cost substitutes. This price sensitivity limits the expansion of luxury brands beyond high-density urban communities. Moreover, widespread promotions and regular discounts by competitors tend to undermine profit margins, rendering it difficult for brands to achieve long-term profitability without compromising on product quality.

Fragmented Market Structure and Regulation Complexity

The market is still fragmented with many small, independent opticians competing against traditional optical chains. The fragmentation makes brand building and standardization in the Kingdom challenging. In addition, managing Saudi Arabia's changing regulatory environment, such as import regulations, licensing, and health certifications, can prove to be complex and time-consuming for foreign brands. Such factors can delay market entry, impact supply chains, and make it difficult to scale operations economically, particularly among new entrants seeking to gain a foothold in the market.

Key Players Analysis (Overviews, Key Persons, Recent Developments, SWOT Analysis, Revenue Analysis)



Burberry Group

Essilor Luxottica

Hoya Corporation

Carl Zeiss Group's

Prada

Tesco

Louis Vuitton Cooper Vision

Key Attributes:

