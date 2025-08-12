Split In Opinion Leads To Postponement Of Man Utd Fan Group Protest Against Ratcliffe
The fan group had organised a protest march to Old Trafford on August 17, ahead of the game against Arsenal at Old Trafford, but have now decided to postpone it due to a split in the fan base's opinions.
The group conducted a survey which showed almost 63 per cent of the nearly 26,000 respondents to their survey said Ratcliffe and his Ineos company should be held to account for their decisions so far by means of a protest. However, 68 per cent also believed they should be given more time.
"With a fanbase as diverse and passionate as ours, finding the right balance isn't always easy. We've had to consider momentum, timing, fan appetite, broader consequences of protest activity whilst assessing how current and future decisions may impact us as fans.
"Given the current sentiment within the fanbase and particularly in light of these recent survey results, it's clear there is no unified view on the direction of the club under Ratcliffe. That split is real, and we believe it would be irresponsible to risk creating a situation that could result in any 'red on red' conflict inside or outside the stadium,” read the statement by the group.
The 1958 has conducted many protests against majority stakeholders, The Glazers. Ratcliffe took control of day-to-day operations after purchasing a 28.94 per cent stake in the club. United finished last season in 16th place, which led to widespread criticism from the fan group. However, major signings like Bryan Mbuemo, Benjamin Sesko and Matheus Cunha show real intent by the club.
"Jim Ratcliffe chose to get into bed with the Glazers and, in our opinion, is helping keep them in charge," the group said last week.
