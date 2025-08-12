403
Man tries to smuggles hundreds of turtles face five years of imprisonment
(MENAFN) A Chinese national has admitted guilt in a U.S. court for exporting approximately 850 protected turtles concealed in socks and mislabeled as toys, according to statements from authorities.
From August 2023 through November 2024, Wei Qiang Lin sent over 200 shipments containing turtles to Hong Kong, as outlined by the U.S. Department of Justice.
The packages were falsely described as containing “plastic animal toys” among other items, officials noted.
Lin primarily trafficked eastern box turtles and three-toed box turtles, both native species prized by certain pet owners. These turtles are recognized by their distinctive shell patterns and are considered status symbols in China, where they are commonly kept as pets.
Authorities estimated the market value of the confiscated turtles at around $1.4 million. Lin was apprehended after law enforcement intercepted the animals during a border inspection.
Both turtle species were heavily trafficked in the 1990s and are protected under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora, which requires export permits or re-export certificates for trade. The eastern box turtle is also listed as vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.
In addition to turtles, Lin also shipped 11 parcels containing other reptiles, including venomous snakes, according to the Justice Department.
He is scheduled to be sentenced on December 23 and faces a potential prison term of up to five years.
Earlier this year, another Chinese individual received a 30-month sentence for smuggling over 2,000 eastern box turtles. Those turtles were similarly wrapped in socks and hidden in boxes falsely labeled as almonds and chocolate cookies. Authorities estimated each turtle could be sold for about $2,000.
