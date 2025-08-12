Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Qkrbiz Launches Innovative HRMS Software To Revolutionize Payroll And Employee Management For Smes

Qkrbiz Launches Innovative HRMS Software To Revolutionize Payroll And Employee Management For Smes


2025-08-12 05:12:53
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) QkrBiz is proud to announce the launch of its cutting-edge HRMS software, QkrHR, designed specifically to simplify and streamline HR and payroll management for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across India.

With the growing need for digital transformation in HR functions, QkrHR stands out by offering a comprehensive and user-friendly platform that integrates attendance tracking, payroll processing, employee self-service, and real-time analytics - all accessible on any device, anywhere, anytime.

"Managing HR operations efficiently is a challenge for many SMEs. QkrHR aims to empower businesses with a single platform that provides complete clarity and transparency in HR processes," said Sanjukta, spokesperson for QkrBiz. "Our 'Dashboard to Doneboard' concept ensures managers and employees can access exactly what they need without navigating through complex systems."

Key features of QkrHR include:

Automated attendance and leave management

Seamless payroll processing with compliance to Indian regulations

Customizable dashboards and reporting tools

Integrated approval workflows for faster decision-making

Mobile-friendly design to support remote and hybrid work models

Since its launch, QkrHR has received positive feedback from users for its ease of use, scalability, and robust security measures. QkrBiz invites SMEs looking to modernize their HR operations to explore QkrHR through a free trial available on their website.

For more information, please visit

Company :-Qkrbiz

User :- Sanjukta Qkrbiz

Email :...

Phone :-07428174445

Mobile:- 07428174445

Url :-


MENAFN12082025003198003206ID1109916346

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search