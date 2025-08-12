United States Automotive Service Market Trends And Company Analysis Report 2025-2033 Featuring Firestone, Jiffy Lube, Meineke, Midas, Monro, Safelite, Walmart, And Pep Boys

Dublin, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Automotive Service Market - Maintenance Trends & Forecast 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

United States Automotive Service Market is expected to reach US$ 308.75 billion by 2033 from US$ 182.44 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 6.02% from 2025 to 2033

Increased car possession, high demand for high-tech vehicle maintenance, the growth of electric and autonomous vehicles, advances in technology related to diagnostics, the expansion of aftermarket repair, and customer preference for periodic vehicle maintenance and repair are a few of the key drivers of the U.S. automotive service market.



Automotive repair increasingly demands advanced diagnostic tools and skilled technicians who are trained to work with modern electronics and software as a result of advancements in car technology. Personal and commercial vehicles are serviced by the industry, which extends the life of vehicles and enhances driving pleasure by minimizing breakdowns, enhancing fuel economy, and complying with safety regulations.

Several key drivers are fueling the expansion of the US automotive services market. With the average automotive age nearing 13 years, an older fleet of vehicles increases the demand for maintenance and repair. Sudden advances in automobile technology, including sophisticated software and electronics, require the application of specialized diagnostic services. New service demands, including battery service and training technicians, are introduced by the development of electric vehicles (EVs). The industry is also expanding as customers require environmentally friendly service solutions and maintenance. These factors combine to drive steady growth in the U.S. auto service industry despite a dearth of skilled laborers increasing service prices.

Growth Drivers for the United States Automotive Service Market

Increasing average age of vehicles, leading to higher maintenance demand

Among the strongest drivers of the growth of the automotive services market is the increased average age of vehicles in the US. Maintenance and repair are becoming increasingly necessary to keep cars safe and operational as they are driven for increasingly longer periods - on average, over 13 years.

Old vehicles typically require more maintenance, including suspension work, tune-ups, brake overhauls, and the replacement of worn-out components. With vehicles lasting longer, there is a greater demand for a range of services from independent repair shops, dealerships, and aftermarket companies. Old vehicles also often have more complex wear-type issues, making them more likely to need expert diagnostic and repair services. Since owners prefer to keep their existing vehicles over purchasing new ones, this is good news for the overall service business.

Rapid technological advancements in vehicle electronics and diagnostics

Quick technological advancements in automobile electronics and diagnostics are key drivers behind the growth of the US automotive repair business. Sophisticated electronic systems, including entertainment, safety features, driver-assistance tech, and sophisticated engine controls, are increasingly prevalent in today's automobiles. These advancements require specialized diagnostic tools and experienced individuals capable of interpreting complex data and troubleshooting software issues.

Regular maintenance nowadays often involves computerized diagnostics, firmware revisions, and electronic calibrations as a result of the growing connectivity and software-based nature of vehicles. The demand for professional automotive services capable of handling these advanced systems is elevated by this complexity. Fast technological progress also compels service providers to put money in advanced technology and provide continuous training, increasing the market's potential. As consumers seek high-technology-efficient car maintenance and care to maintain performance and safety, the automotive service industry benefits from increased business opportunities created by such technological advancements.

Expansion of aftermarket automotive parts and services

One of the key drivers of development in the United States is the growth of aftermarket automobile parts and services. Demand for replacement parts and maintenance services to maintain older vehicles in optimal condition is increasing as the average age of cars increases. Since aftermarket parts can be designed to order and are cheaper, most car owners opt for them.

In addition, better access to repair information and parts has been facilitated by government support in the form of Right to Repair legislation, which helps foster competition and innovation. An increasing volume of vehicles and advancements in aftermarket components, paired with the trend toward more affordable and environmentally sustainable auto maintenance alternatives, is fueling this expansion.

Challenges in the United States Automotive Service Market

Intense Competition

A significant obstacle in the US vehicle repair industry is fierce competition. Large dealership service centers, independent repair shops, and quick-service providers are just a few of the many companies competing for clients in this sector. Because of the competition, pricing is under pressure, which frequently results in lower profit margins. Cost and convenience are also top priorities for many customers, which makes suppliers more competitive to provide quicker, less expensive, and more dependable services.

The competition is further heightened by the emergence of mobile repair services and online service booking platforms. In order to remain competitive, companies need to make investments in cutting-edge technology, knowledgeable personnel, and first-rate customer support, which can raise operating expenses and complexity.

Supply Chain Disruptions

One of the biggest problems facing the US auto repair sector is supply chain interruptions. Vehicle repair periods can be prolonged by delays in the availability of necessary parts and components, which can result in unhappy customers and lost sales. Unpredictable parts shortages are caused by a number of factors, including global industrial slowdowns, transit constraints, and geopolitical difficulties.

Service providers are forced to carefully manage inventories as a result of these delays, which frequently raises costs since they must source alternate parts or expedite shipping. Instability in the supply chain also makes scheduling and resource allocation more difficult, which affects overall operational effectiveness and makes it harder to satisfy the rising demand from customers for dependable and fast auto repairs.

Key Players Analysis | Company Overview, Key Persons, Recent Development & Strategies, SWOT Analysis, Sales Analysis



Firestone Complete Auto Care

Jiffy Lube International, Inc.

Meineke Car Care Centers, LLC.

Midas International, LLC

Monro Inc.

Safelite Group

Walmart Inc. Pep Boys

Key Attributes:

